Jimmy Kimmel Pays Tribute To Regis Philbin Ahead Of ‘Millionaire’ Season Premiere

Current “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?” host Jimmy Kimmel is paying tribute to original host Regis Philbin ahead of the season premiere.

Philbin, who hosted the popular game show from 1999 to 2022, died in July at 88-years-old.

The clip shows Kimmel and Philbin talking, with Kimmel saying, “I’m hosting this show, but this is his show. No one will ever be better at doing this than you… That’s why people love this show. It’s a great game, but Regis is the reason.”

The nearly two-minute clip looks back on other memorable “Millionaire” moments, including appearances from Dana Carvey and Rosie O’Donnell.

Kimmel previously spoke about the upcoming season and teased what is in store, as well as remembering Philbin.