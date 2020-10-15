Steve Carell Reunites With ‘Office’ Co-Star Rainn Wilson For ‘Hey There, Human’

For the latest edition of his Soul Pancake Instagram Live series “Hey There, Human”, Rainn Wilson is joined by his one-time TV boss Michael Scott, a.k.a. Steve Carell.

In the finale episode, the pair discuss their quarantine beards and, of course, the enduring legacy of “The Office”, particularly now that it’s been rediscovered via streaming.

“How has that been for you, this kind of strange Office obsession renaissance going on?” Wilson asked.

RELATED: ‘The Office’ Cast Reunite For Zoom Wedding On John Krasinski’s ‘Some Good News’

“I don’t know if you feel the same thing, but the people who watch the show definitely know the show better than we do,” Carell admitted. “Maybe we watched it once when we’d all get together and watch episodes. That was most of my watching of the show. So I don’t know all the details, and when people reference lines and bits… some of them don’t really ring a bell at all.”

He added: “It’s great that it caught on like it did, because we all felt that it was special when we were doing it.”

“Hey There, Human” can be found on the @SoulPancake Instagram channel.