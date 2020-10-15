Chaka Khan ‘Doesn’t Wanna Sing With Another Woman’

Don’t expect any collaborations from Chaka Khan with other female artists.

The singer was asked during an interview with VLADtv if she would ever work with Ariana Grande again after recording the track “Nobody” for the 2019 version of “Charlie’s Angles”.

“She’s good on her own,” Khan replied. “She doesn’t need – plus, I don’t wanna sing with another woman. I ain’t got nothing to say, OK, with a woman.”

“You say it by yourself,” she added of any man or woman she would want to work with. “We ain’t gonna talk about no man. We not gonna do none of that stuff. It’s not happening.”

But Anderson .Paak is on her list of hopeful collaborations.