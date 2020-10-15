Celebrities Share Reactions To Vastly Different Biden And Trump Town Halls

Tonight was to have been the second of three presidential debates between incumbent Donald Trump and challenger Biden. When Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19, the debate commission changed the format to a virtual debate.

Trump balked, and the debate was cancelled, with ABC instead inviting Biden for a town hall. NBC then countered by offering Trump his own town hall, with both going down at the same time on competing networks Thursday night.

Over on NBC, Trump’s town hall did not go well as he struggled to answer questions from a surprisingly tough Savannah Guthrie, who refused to let him get away with evasive non-answers as she asked repeatedly whether he had tested positive for coronavirus on the night of the first debate.

The President is asked when he last tested negative and his answer is all over the place. pic.twitter.com/ZV6DwgUD4M — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 16, 2020

Trump fared no better when Guthrie asked him about his refusal to condemn white supremacy at the last debate. This led her to ask him about the QAnon conspiracy theory, with Trump insisting he knows nothing about it other than “they are very strongly against pedophilia.”

The conversation turned even more contentious when Guthrie asked about his retweet of a completely fact-free conspiracy theory that former President Obama had Navy SEALS killed.

Trump denied any responsibility, insisting he was only retweeting someone else’s opinion and “people can decide for themselves.”

Guthrie fired back: “You’re the president, you’re not someone’s crazy uncle.”

On spreading the conspiracy that Obama had SEAL Team 6 killed. TRUMP: "That was a retweet! People can decide for themselves!" GUTHRIE: "You're the president, you're not someone's crazy uncle." Wild. pic.twitter.com/ClPNgBYe2Z — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) October 16, 2020

That particular line earned a hilarious Twitter comeback from Trump’s niece.

Guthrie also brought up the bombshell New York Times report claiming Trump owes more than $400 million to unknown lenders. She asked him point-blank who he owed that money to, leading Trump once again to talk in circles without answering any of her questions.

Celebrity response to Trump’s performance was predictable. Former GOP political consultant Steve Schmidt, one of the founders of the Lincoln Project, described the president as “unhinged,” insisting Trump was “shrinking before our eyes.”

“He’s shrinking before our eyes. The emperor has no clothes,” Steve Schmidt says, discussing President Trump’s town hall performance. “He’s unhinged, and the reason for that is he’s losing. This is going down.” pic.twitter.com/bUAOGAYKra — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 16, 2020

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, who’s sparred with Trump on numerous occasions, used the president’s own oft-used “many people are saying” phrase to mock him.

Many people are saying President Trump couldn't handle more than an hour of questions at his town hall. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 16, 2020

Other celebrities who chimed in via Twitter included John Cusack, “Pod Save America” co-host Jon Favreau, director Rob Reiner, “Will & Grace” star Debra Messing and comedian Chelsea Handler, who joked that “Trump is decomposing in real time.”

“@johncusack: Liar – lies as easily as he breaths @MotherJones: Donald Trump just refused to denounce QAnon: “I just don’t know about QAnon.” #TownHall pic.twitter.com/llxJfezkHf”” — John Cusack (@johncusack) October 16, 2020

This Trump town hall is a fucking disaster for him. He just refused to denounce QAnon and now he’s having a meltdown. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) October 16, 2020

The Liar continued to lie with lies that will kill people. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 16, 2020

WHAT THE F?????!!!!!???? QANON are being banned from platforms because they are a violent conspiracy peddling hate group. And #Trump WON’T DENOUNCE THEM. It is unfathomable. #TrumpIsARacist https://t.co/Fhj0Zv70pU — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) October 16, 2020

I know I was supposed to boycott @MSNBC Trump town hall, but I couldn’t help myself, and it’s awesome. Trump is decomposing in real time, and I’m on my 2nd edible. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 16, 2020

Meanwhile, over on ABC Biden took questions from George Stephanopoulos. This town hall was an altogether different experience, with Biden offering lengthy policy-driven answers, even sticking around after the end of the 90 minutes (30 longer than Trump’s) to answer individual questions from citizens.

Among the topics Biden addressed was LGBTQ rights.

LGBTQ people got a rare mention at Biden's town hall after being ignored for years at presidential debates. We need more than this, and in particular, Trump and Pence need to have their record on our rights scrutinized. pic.twitter.com/7rjSLzNTEi — Brennan Suen (@brennansuen) October 16, 2020

Biden also admitted that the Obama administration’s tough stance on drug laws had been a mistake.

Correction: Joe Biden says it was a mistake to support tougher drug laws when asked by George Stephanopoulos at an ABC News Town Hall #BidenTownHall pic.twitter.com/Q0dUoqcOX2 — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) October 16, 2020

Here’s how celebs responded to Biden’s town hall.

Biden stayed late after his town hall ended to answer questions from the people who didn’t get on TV https://t.co/L77xJgN3D9 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 16, 2020

very grateful for the @JoeBiden town hall tonight!! kindness. empathy. a calm confidence. a nice break from the last four years! he clearly cares for ALL americans, & intends to lead with all voters in mind. #JoeWillLeadUs — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) October 16, 2020

Wow, you really do feel your blood pressure lower when you change over to the Biden town hall. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) October 16, 2020