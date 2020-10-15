Corey Gamble Calls Kendall Jenner ‘Rude’ And ‘An A**hole’ On ‘KUWTK’

The drama on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” isn’t slowing down as Thursday’s episode sees Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble, continue to argue.

Last week, the girls got into an argument in Palm Springs. As they climbed into a car, Kendall and Kylie got physical after Kylie wouldn’t let the driver drop Kendall at her home. Kendall then accused Corey of swearing at her.

“There was already tension when the night started. There was tension at dinner,” Khloé Kardashian said in the new episode. “It was building up and building up and I think it just boiled over, and that’s what happened. I think it just sucks for everybody. Sisters can get over it — I don’t know if you’re not a sister how easy that is to get over it.”

Adding that she feels bad that “Mom’s in the middle.”

In a separate scene, Kylie confides in Kris, “I think she thinks she’s right in the situation and I think I’m right in this situation so I don’t know. I think that the whole night got blown out of control, and it was a lot.”

Kendall then tried to fix things with Corey, but the phone call didn’t go well.

“I feel like you were the adult in this situation, and you handled it very badly,” Kendall said to Corey, who brought up what happened between the sisters.

“You’re 100 percent in the fight,” Kendall insists. “You said, ‘f**k you,’ to my face. You can’t even say, ‘I’m sorry.’ ”

“Of course Corey is going to try and deflect from saying ‘f**k you’ to me by putting it all on my and Kylie,” Kendall added in a confessional interview. “He doesn’t want to be on bad terms with my mom.”

Things then turned nasty, when Corey told her she has “been a rude person for years.”

“You’re an a**hole when you feel like it, you get riled up for no reason. I’m about to tell you the truth about how you are. You don’t apologize for nothing,” he said.

Kendall and Corey hang up without resolving things and the situation between Kendall and Kylie also doesn’t appear any better by the end of the episode.

“This is pretty major for Kendall and Kylie,” Khloé added. “I haven’t seen them fight like this in years. I just hope this is going to get resolved soon, but they both seem really adamant about their stances right now.”

“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on E!.