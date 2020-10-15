Dwyane Wade Busts Into Couple’s Romantic Beach Proposal

A couple’s romantic moment was interrupted by an interloper — and they loved it.

Instagram user Ryan Basch shared a series of photos documenting his proposal to his girlfriend, on a California beach at sunset.

As a photographer captured Basch’s future bride’s expression of surprise and delight, a pair of men are seen in the photo, walking in the background — one of whom happens to be NBA great Dwyane Wade.

Wade is a true romantic, and places his hand over his heart as he becomes caught up in the couple’s sweet moment.

He then heads over and poses for a photo with them (albeit with no masks or social distancing).

Wade later gave the couple a shoutout on Instagram Story, writing, “It was so dope to witness you guys love.”

He added: “I need y’all marriage to work. It is now on my conscious [sic].”