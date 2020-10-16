‘DWTS’ Rep Shuts Down Taryn Manning’s Claims After Actress Says She’s Been Asked To Be On The Show ‘Many Times’

Taryn Manning recently claimed she’d been asked to be on “Dancing With the Stars” “many times,” but a rep for the show is having none of it.

The “Orange Is the New Black” actress was recently promoting the “self-rolling robot” Gita, when she shared, according to Page Six: “I’ve been asked to be on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ many times.

“I have this weird phobia that [competing on the show] means you’re a has-been, and I never want to believe that’s the case.

“Maybe it’s my own stuff, but, yeah, I’m definitely a good dancer.”

RELATED: Taryn Manning Addresses The Free Britney Movement

A “DWTS” rep has since told Page Six that this is not the case, insisting: “Taryn claims she’s been asked to join the cast ‘many times,’ however, we have never asked Taryn to be part of the show.

“Her representation attempted to pitch her to us a while back and we kindly passed. So her claim that she was asked to join ‘DWTS’ once, never mind many times, is completely false.”

The rep added, “Her thoughts that the contestants consist of ‘has-beens’ seems to be her own projection onto talent that we have asked to cast.”

RELATED: Taryn Manning Clarifies Why She Reached Out To ‘Crossroads’ Co-Star Britney Spears Publicly

The likes of Nelly, Anne Heche, Jeannie Mai, Jesse Metcalfe, Skai Jackson, AJ McLean and “Tiger King” star Carole Baskin are starring on the current season of the show, which is now being hosted by Tyra Banks.

ET Canada has contacted Manning’s rep for comment.