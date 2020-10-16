Sia Voices Support For Johnny Depp As Amber Heard Legal Battle Continues: ‘He’s Clearly The Victim’

Sia has voiced her support for Johnny Depp on social media as his legal battle against ex-wife Amber Heard continues.

The singer’s Twitter post included, “He is clearly the victim after hearing those tapes.”

Sia was seemingly referencing the 2015 tapes reported on earlier this year in which Heard admitted to hitting Depp.

Amber Heard & Johnny Depp: The Real ABUSER FINALLY REVEALED!! (UNCENSOR… https://t.co/uY1PLsDUYp via @YouTube classic borderline behavior on her part. — sia (@Sia) October 16, 2020

Just showing my public support for Johnny Depp.

I mean, I'd love him to get clean and stop with the jewelry, but he is clearly the victim after hearing those tapes. — sia (@Sia) October 16, 2020

Sia also referenced Heard’s friendship with Elon Musk:

Also @elonmusk didn't you give her the seven million she "donated" from her settlement?

She still came out seven million richer.

Why are you protecting her?

She will never get the help she needs if we all stay silent! — sia (@Sia) October 16, 2020

Depp, 57, and Heard, 34, met on the set of the 2011 comedy “The Rum Diary” and married in Los Angeles in February 2015. Heard filed for divorce the following year; the divorce was finalized in 2017.

Depp filed a $50-million defamation lawsuit against his ex in March 2019 after she made allegations against someone in a Washington Post op-ed piece written in 2018.

The actor, who wasn’t named in the piece, has denied all allegations of domestic violence.

Heard is counter-suing Depp for $100 million, accusing him of using trolls and fake social media accounts in a “smear campaign” to ruin her life, Page Six reported last month.

It was recently reported that Depp had filed for a motion to delay the upcoming defamation trial against Heard in order to film “Fantastic Beasts 3” in London, England, according to documents published by The Hollywood Reporter.

At the moment, the trial is set to begin Jan. 11, 2021, and last a few months.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor and Heard also both gave evidence in his lawsuit against News Group Newspapers, publisher of the Sun, and the newspaper’s executive editor Dan Wootton, earlier this year. Depp is suing over an April 2018 article, in which he was called a “wife-beater.”

A decision on that case has yet to be revealed.

ET Canada has contacted Sia’s rep, as well as Amber Heard’s legal team and publicist for comment.