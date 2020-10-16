Twitter Wants To Cast Allison Janney As The Woman Who Complimented Donald Trump’s Smile At Town Hall

By Corey Atad.

Allison Janney, Paulette Dale. Photo: CP Images // NBC News/Twitter
Sometimes you’ve got to shoot your shot.

That’s what undecided voter Paulette Dale did on Thursday night during the televised election town hall with Donald Trump.

“I have to say, you have a great smile,” she said after introducing herself, nervously giggling. “You’re so handsome when you smile.”

Dale then asked the U.S. president a question about policy but Twitter immediately lit up in reaction to the flirtatious moment.

Soon, some on Twitter were imagining a movie version of the moment, calling for Oscar-winner Allison Janney to be cast as Dale.

In a twist, though, Dale told the Miami New Times that she’s not supporting Trump.

“I wish he would smile more and talk less,” she said, adding that he “steps in it every time he opens his mouth.”

Dale further clarified, “I think the man has a nice smile. However, I’m not a fan.”

