Twitter Wants To Cast Allison Janney As The Woman Who Complimented Donald Trump’s Smile At Town Hall

Sometimes you’ve got to shoot your shot.

That’s what undecided voter Paulette Dale did on Thursday night during the televised election town hall with Donald Trump.

“I have to say, you have a great smile,” she said after introducing herself, nervously giggling. “You’re so handsome when you smile.”

Voter to President Trump at #TrumpTownHall: “You’re so handsome when you smile." pic.twitter.com/KgJThAtAQg — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 16, 2020

Dale then asked the U.S. president a question about policy but Twitter immediately lit up in reaction to the flirtatious moment.

The thirstiest hoe in america is……….

Paulette Dale! pic.twitter.com/4IJip4mcqe — sydsnees a break (@sydsnees) October 16, 2020

Paulette is trying to be wife number 4 pic.twitter.com/CBJ0muq5oF — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 16, 2020

Soon, some on Twitter were imagining a movie version of the moment, calling for Oscar-winner Allison Janney to be cast as Dale.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Academy Award recipient, Allison Janney, has signed on to play the part of “Paulette” in the Fox live action retelling on tonight’s Presidential Town Hall. pic.twitter.com/J1DE9jAArL — Giovanni’s Airbnb (@sadfuzzybttm) October 16, 2020

Please God! Tell me @AllisonBJanney will play Paulette Dale this week on @SNL??? 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/gXLcdEgymh — Bryant (@BryantMartinTx) October 16, 2020

In a twist, though, Dale told the Miami New Times that she’s not supporting Trump.

“I wish he would smile more and talk less,” she said, adding that he “steps in it every time he opens his mouth.”

Dale further clarified, “I think the man has a nice smile. However, I’m not a fan.”