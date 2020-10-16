Jason Derulo Gushes Over Spending Lockdown With His New Girlfriend: ‘It’s Been Going Amazing’

Jason Derulo discusses his new girlfriend, being a huge TikTok star, and more on Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

The host quizzes Derulo on his romance, explaining how he’d met Jena Frumes right before lockdown.

Derulo gushes, “You always say quarantine can either speed up a relationship or speed up a breakup, you’re spending so much time together.

“It’s either great or it’s not. It’s the contrary for us, it’s been going amazing,” with the host sharing numerous clips of Derulo lifting his other half.

The “Take You Dancing” singer also talks about his “Savage Love” remix with K-pop sensation BTS, telling DeGeneres: “I actually met them a couple of years ago. They told me how much they appreciate my work and whatnot. It was great but I didn’t know who they were at that moment yet.”

He then mentions that he saw they were doing a fan competition and were winning against the likes of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, and that’s when he thought, This is serious.

DeGeneres then speaks about his tendency to sing his name at the front of his songs. He tells her: “It’s a bigger hit if I sing my name at the front, obviously. So I had to bring that back. I was wondering why other people didn’t sing their name at the front of songs as well, because it worked so well for me.”

Watch Derulo sing DeGeneres’ name in the clip above.

Then, since both Derulo and tWitch are obsessed with TikTok, DeGeneres challenges them to learn dances from the app in a game called “Can tWitch and Jason Dance… with the TikTok Behind Them?”