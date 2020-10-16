Dwayne Johnson Jokes About ‘Just Drippin’ Cool With My Buck Teeth’ In Throwback Photo Of Himself At 7

The Rock knows how to laugh at himself.

On his Instagram account, Dwayne Johnson shared a throwback photo of himself at age 7, poking fun at his childhood look.

Johnson joked, “No way this stud doesn’t grow up to become Sexiest Man Alive 🤣.”

In 2016, the “Scorpion King” star was named People‘s “Sexiest Man Alive”.

“I said, ‘That’s awesome.’ And then what went through my mind was just how cool and exciting it is,” he told the magazine at the time. “And then I thought, Wow, we’ve pretty much reached the pinnacle. I’m not quite too sure where we go from here. I’ve done it all, this is it.”

Meanwhile, in the comments on his Instagram post, fans were impressed by how Johnson grew into his pro-wrestler self.

“Umm that’s unbelievable,” one commenter wrote, while another added, “Talk about a glow up!”