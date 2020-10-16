Sam Smith Would ‘100 Million Per Cent’ Be Up For A Duet With Blind Singer Carl Montecido After Seeing That Incredible Viral Video

Sam Smith is definitely up for doing a duet with blind singer Carl Montecido.

Smith commented on a post of Montecido singing an incredible rendition of their track “Too Good at Goodbyes” back in February, before being asked whether they’d duet with the youngster during an interview with Nelson Canlas on “24 Oras”.

Montecido nabbed millions of views after a video of him belting out the song on a mall karaoke machine did the rounds online.

Smith said of a possible duet, “A 100 million per cent. Yes, yes, yes. It will be an absolute honour to sing with him.

“He is incredible. He is a better singer than I am. I’ll be so scared singing with him. He’s unbelievable,” they added.

Smith posted at the time:

WHO IS THIS KID!!!!!? YOU ARE OUT OF THIS UNIVERSE WHOEVER YOU ARE ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4zHfaXVSw0 — samsmith (@samsmith) February 8, 2020

Smith’s interview also touched upon how they’ve grown over the past couple of years.

The singer shared, “I’ve learned more about relationships, about love… I’ve tried to figure out how to not be insecure.

“I’ve spent a lot of my life and my childhood feeling very insecure about my body and my sexuality and myself, and the last two years was this amazing time when I focused on trying to free myself a little bit.”