Richard Gere Called Up His Neighbour Martha Stewart For A Chocolate Cake

Being Martha Stewart’s neighbour has its benefits.

In a video on her Instagram account, Stewart showed off the lemon mousse cake she previously demoed on the “Today” show earlier in the week.

RELATED: Martha Stewart Has Been Getting Through Quarantine, Thanks To CBD Gummies

And better yet, she also revealed that she had recently made another cake for none other than Richard Gere.

As Stewart explained in the caption, neighbour Gere called her up to ask for a chocolate caramel mile-high cake.

RELATED: Martha Stewart Talks Her Viral Pool Selfie And If Donald Trump Is Cut Out For President

Stewart said she took the cake over to him and his family after her “Today” appearance.

The home-living icon also has a new book out all about cakes called Martha Stewart’s Cake Perfection.