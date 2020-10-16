Lana Del Rey Releases Sultry New Single ‘Let Me Love You Like A Woman’

Lana Del Rey has been working on some new music, and has just unveiled her latest single — a tender piano ballad called “Let Me Love You Like A Woman”.

“Let me love you like a woman / Let me hold you like a baby,” she sings. “We could get lost in the purple rain, talk about the good ol’ days / we could get high on some pink champagne.”

The new single is the first release from her forthcoming album Chemtrails Over the Country Club, which had initially been announced for Sept. 5 but has apparently been delayed; a new release date has not been revealed.

Chemtrails Over the Country Club will be Del Rey’s fifth studio album. Once again, she’s working with Jack Antonoff, who produced her 2019 album Norman F**king Rockwell.