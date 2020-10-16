Disney+ Adds Racism Warning To ‘Peter Pan’, ‘Dumbo’, ‘The Jungle Book’, More

Select classic films are getting a new warning label on Disney+.

“Peter Pan”, “Dumbo”, “Fantasia”, “The Jungle Book”, “The Aristocats”, and “Lady And The Tramp” now have a 10-second content warning label declaring the films contain outdated or harmful, stereotyped cultural depictions. In addition to the animated features, the live-action “Swiss Family Robinson” also comes with a warning for its use of “brownface” and “yellowface”. The warning label appears when a user clicks on the title.

“This program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures,” the caution reads. “These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now. Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together. Disney is committed to creating stories with inspirational and aspirational themes that reflect the rich diversity of the human experience around the globe.”

On its website, Disney says the new warnings were part of a review of its content library.

The warning label also comes with a link to Disney.com/StoriesMatter, a public service announcement video and statement which, in part, says, “as storytellers, we have the power and responsibility to not only uplift and inspire, but also consciously, purposefully and relentlessly champion the spectrum of voices and perspectives in our world.”

“Rather than removing this content, we see an opportunity to spark conversation and open dialogue on history that affects us all. We also want to acknowledge that some communities have been erased or forgotten altogether, and we’re committed to giving voice to their stories as well,” the site reads.

In November 2019, the studio added a shorter warning to “Dumbo”, which has now been replaced with the expanded warning label. The company’s 1946 musical “Song Of The South” has not been available as part of the Disney catalogue for more than three decades due to its racist depictions. Disney has no plans to make it available any time soon.