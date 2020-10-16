Teens Summon ‘The Empty Man’ In Terrifying New Movie Trailer

Another terrifying new trailer has been released just in time for Halloween.

20th Century Fox dropped the latest teaser, poster and first-look images for supernatural horror film “The Empty Man”, based on a popular series of Boom! Studios graphic novels.

Owen Teague as Duncan, Joel Courtney as Brandon Maibaum and Samantha Logan as Davara in a scene from 20th Century Studios' THE EMPTY MAN.

A synopsis reads, “After a group of teens from a small Midwestern town begin to mysteriously disappear, the locals believe it is the work of an urban legend known as The Empty Man.

“As a retired cop investigates and struggles to make sense of the stories, he discovers a secretive group and their attempts to summon a horrific, mystical entity, and soon his life—and the lives of those close to him—are in grave danger.”



Sasha Frolova as Amanda in 20th Century Studios' THE EMPTY MAN.

The flick is directed by David Prior and is based on the graphic novel by Cullen Bunn.

“The Empty Man” stars James Badge Dale, Marin Ireland, Stephen Root, Ron Canada, Robert Aramayo, Joel Courtney, and Sasha Frolova.

It hits theatres October 23.