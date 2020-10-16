Harrison Ford Slams Politicians Who Deny Climate Change: ‘This S**t Is Going To Kill Us’

Harrison Ford is urging voters to cast their ballots for leaders who will take action on climate change and not turn it into a political issue.

Ford, a longtime environmental activist, narrates a new, short film from Conversation International, a non-profit for which he serves as vice-chairman.

“Our world is facing huge challenges. Storms, floods, droughts, and fires are destroying our homes. A pandemic threatens our lives, is decimating our economies and laying bare the depths of social inequality,” says Ford in a voiceover. “The necessary foundation of our lives is a vital healthy natural world — our source of clean water, food, and a stable climate. We’re watching that foundation crumble.”

Speaking with Time, the 78-year-old actor says voters need to get rid of politicians who politicize climate change or deny its existence, and instead vote in leaders who will address what’s clearly taking place with the environment.

“The climate crisis is real — the weight of scientific evidence is overwhelming… but evidence can be ignored, it can be manipulated,” he tells the magazine. “Leaders who choose to make climate change a divisive issue do it to protect the entrenched economic interests who profit from behaviour that destroys our planet. It’s selfish. It’s short-sighted. It needs to stop… This s**t is going to kill us.

“We have people in leadership positions who refuse to accept objective science,” he says. “They’re robbing us of the ability to collaborate, to compromise, to move forward.”