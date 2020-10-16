Cardi B Slams Claims That She’s In ‘Mentally Abusive Relationship’ With Offset: ‘I Need To Have Sex’

Cardi B is defending her decision to get back together with Offset.

The “WAP” rapper shocked fans when she reconciled with her husband after announcing just weeks before that she was filing for a divorce.

In a video on Twitter, Cardi responded to fans criticizing her for the move.

“Twitter users be like, ‘Cardi, you’re in a mentally abusive relationship. Oh my gosh. We gotta save you,'” she said. “And I be, ‘All right, but can I f**k him today? Because I need to have sex.’ And n***as in my DMs talking about, ‘What up big head?’ I don’t like that. I’m 28 years old, and my head’s not big. Actually, it is, but not with a lace front. The f**k.”

In another video, Cardi offered a fake apology to fans.

Imma just give ya a apology because ya want me to apologize for living MY LIFE the way that ya live https://t.co/3egfd0WYYw sorry .Im not perfect I don’t want to be neither . pic.twitter.com/bxYBgCkhl8 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 16, 2020

Imma make this very clear .Before I was a celeb I was crazy ass Cardi B.Same bitch ya saw on TV and on IG talkin shit and doing crazy shit .Im still that a lil bit more calm now but still the same .I don’t know why ya expect something different now.This ain’t Disney. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 16, 2020

Cardi and Offset got married in 2017 and have one daughter, Kulture, together.