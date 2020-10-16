Prince William And Kate Middleton Mark One Year Since Visit To Pakistan, Play Pictionary With Old Friends During Very Special Video Call

Prince William and Kate Middleton marked one year since their visit to Pakistan with a very special video call.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge caught up with the SOS Children’s Village and pupils from Islamabad Model College for Girls, both of which they visited in October 2019 during their royal tour.

William and Kate first spoke to teachers from the Islamabad Model College for Girls via video call to hear how the school’s activities have been impacted during coronavirus before joining pupils in a game of Pictionary.

William told them, “I’m very glad you guys are drawing and we’re not having to draw.”

One year on from #RoyalVisitPakistan 🇵🇰🇬🇧 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge caught up with teachers at Islamabad Model College for Girls to hear how the school’s activities have been impacted, before joining pupils in a game of Pictionary 🎨 pic.twitter.com/iQaAFTRKAq — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) October 16, 2020

During their visit to the government-run school last year, their royal highnesses met pupils from kindergarten to sixth form and heard more about how they were benefitting from the Teach for Pakistan program, which is modelled after the U.K.’s successful “Teach First” scheme.

Credit: Kensington Palace

RELATED: Kate Middleton Meets Bereaved Families To Discuss Baby Loss During Emotional Charity Visit

William and Kate also spoke to teaching staff about how they’d adapted their operations while the school was closed between March and September by providing learning packs to pupils and WhatsApp schooling.

The pair then chatted to staff and children from SOS Children’s Village in Lahore, many of whom they met during their two visits to the village last October.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Chats With University Of Derby Students About The Impact Of COVID-19

They heard how the village had helped to teach the children how to combat the spread of COVID-19 through special sessions led by doctors and medical staff, and the work that has been carried out to support the mental health of their staff and children throughout the pandemic.

Some of the village’s children also showed William and Kate the artwork they’d created about their visit last year, including drawings and friendship bracelets.