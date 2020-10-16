Anne Murray Celebrates The Season With ‘The Ultimate Christmas Collection’

Anne Murray is ready for Christmas, and has already revealed her gift to fans: a new two-CD collection of holiday classics.

The Ultimate Christmas Collection features 22 of Murray’s Yuletide favourites, personally chosen from the “Snowbird” icon’s six chart-topping Christmas albums.

“I have always loved Christmas and over the years, my Christmas tours were my favourites,” says Murray of her upcoming release. “I loved looking out over a sea of Christmas sweaters and happy faces while they sang along to the familiar carols and other songs of the season. This collection is made up of those songs that have given me the most joy to record and perform over the years.”

One of Murray’s biggest fans is also sharing his excitement over the new collection of holiday hits: Michael Bublé.

“Anne Murray is the Canadian Queen of Music. Not only is she one of my favourite singers and entertainers, but she’s also one of my favourite human beings of all time,” says Bublé. “When you meet her, she’s exactly who you’d hope she would be. I can’t tell you how thrilled I am, that she’ll be sharing a collection of her favourite Christmas recordings with all of us. Truth be told, if Anne released an album of her singing names from the phonebook, I’d buy 20 copies of the damn thing. Enjoy, Merry Christmas, and long live the Queen!!!”

Check out the tracklisting of The Ultimate Christmas Collection:

1. “Joy To The World”

2. “Christmas Wishes”

3. “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas”

4. “Blue Christmas”

5. “We Three Kings”

6. “The Christmas Song”

7. “Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow”

8. “Sweet Little Jesus Boy”

9. “No Room At The Inn”

10. “Holy Night”

11. “Go Tell It On The Mountain”

12. “Silver Bells”

13. “Come All Ye Faithful”

14. “I’ll Be Home For Christmas”

15. “Winter Wonderland”

16. “Away In A Manger”

17. “This Season Will Never Grow Old”

18. “Christmas In Killarney”

19. “White Christmas”

20. “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” (with Michael Bublé)

21. “Mary’s Little Boy Child”/”Oh My Lord”

22. “Silent Night”

Anne Murray’s The Ultimate Christmas Collection will be released on Nov. 20.