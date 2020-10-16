The Weeknd Releases ‘In Your Eyes’ Remix Featuring Kenny G

The Weeknd’s ’80s sound pairs perfectly with Kenny G’s sax.

On Friday, the Canadian singer released an official version of his “In Your Eyes” remix featuring the famous jazz saxophonist.

The remixed track, originally featured on the Weeknd’s latest album After Hours, includes Kenny G’s indelible sax-playing to emphasize the song’s ’80s sound.

The Weeknd previously performed the song with Kenny G for this year’s Time 100 event.

The Kenny G version is the second remix of “In Your Eyes”. Earlier this year, the Weeknd dropped another version featuring Doja Cat.