Jennifer Lopez Sits Down With Joe Biden For A Virtual Chat About The Election And The Latinx Community

Jennifer Lopez and Joe Biden are trying to get out the vote.

In a new video shared Friday on social media, Lopez and her husband Alex Rodriguez sat down for a virtual chat with the former U.S. vice-president and his wife Jill Biden.

The foursome talked about the issues facing the Latinx community and the importance of voting.

“We’re thrilled and we’re excited to vote,” Rodriguez said. “I think our voice has never been more important.”

“For me, it’s unifying the nation again,” Lopez said of her priorities. “You know, getting rid of this hate. I hate thinking about my kids walking around in a world where it’s okay to be racist or prejudiced because our administration says it’s okay.”

She added, “Latinos have been one of the hardest-hit communities by COVID. What’s the plan to contain the virus and get out communities back to work again and to bring us together again?”

Biden explained the toll taken on the Latinx community in the U.S. by the pandemic, which has resulted in three million going unemployed and one in three small businesses closing.

He then called for the passage of a bill put forward by Democrats in congress to help people affected economically by the coronavirus pandemic.

.@JLo and @AROD –– Jill and I are deeply grateful to have your support. Thank you for stepping up and speaking out. As Jennifer said: The Latino community has the power to determine the outcome of this election. Vote: https://t.co/eoxT07d7QB pic.twitter.com/Nf08ln8XVj — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 16, 2020

Biden also thanked Lopez and Rodriguez for the conversation in a tweet, highlighting the effect the Latinx community can have on the results of the presidential election next month.