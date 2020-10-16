With Daniel Craig confirming the upcoming “No Time to Die” will be his last outing as 007, speculation has been rife about who will be the next actor to identify as “Bond, James Bond.”

The list is a lengthy one, with the latest frontrunners for the coveted role rumoured to be Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, James Norton, Sam Heughan, and even Harry Styles.

One actor who definitely won’t be going on Her Majesty’s Secret Service, however, is Damian Lewis.

RELATED: Harry Styles Denies That He Is In The Running To Play James Bond

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, the “Billions” star bluntly shot down any talk of taking on the role.

“I don’t want to play Bond. I’m ambitious for different things,” he explained.

“I don’t know who they’ll choose — he’ll be fantastic, or she will be fantastic,” he added. “But I don’t want to play Bond — even if I was asked!”

RELATED: Henry Cavill Still Wants To Play James Bond: ‘I Would Absolutely Jump At The Opportunity’

According to the London-born actor, in real life he’s nowhere near as manly as viewers might assume from watching him play tough-talking Bobby “Axe” Axelrod in “Billions” or Nick Brody in “Homeland”.

“It makes everything I’ve done sound incredibly old-fashioned, doesn’t it?” he said of those tough-guy roles, but insisted that “there’s nothing macho about me at all.”

He’s thrilled that he keeps getting cast in those type of roles, “but I think I’m much less rigorously alpha male than any of the characters that I play,” he explained.

That being said, Lewis confessed he doesn’t take a lot of joy from playing a conniving billionaire on “Billions”.

RELATED: ‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Is The Fan Favourite To Be The Next James Bond, According To New Poll

“I do find him a bit wearing after a while, to be honest with you,” he said, admitting the world of “Billions” is “a depressingly cynical one… There’s a slightly worrying tendency in the States to back the winner, and to love the winner, and to not ask too many questions about how he won. That’s how Trump got to the White House.”