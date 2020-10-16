The Reklaws Debut New Album ‘Sophomore Slump’, Drop New Music Video For ‘Not Gonna Not’

The Reklaws are here with new music just in time for the weekend.

The brother-sister country duo, Stuart and Jenna Walker, debuted their second album, appropriately titled Sophomore Slump on Friday.

RELATED: The Reklaws Drop Summer Song Three-Pack: ‘Beer Can’, ‘Karma’ And ‘Godspeed’

Universal Music Group

The 12-track project includes the duo’s brand new single “Not Gonna Not”, along with their gold-certified nostalgic hit “Where I’m From” and the catchy “Beer Can”.

“We would like to introduce you to Sophomore Slump. This is our heart and souls! This is what came out of this ‘slump’ of a year,” writes the duo on Instagram.

Although fans can’t hear the new material live in concert for the time being, The Reklaws hope listeners “envision those packed festivals and arenas, and see yourself with your family and friends laughing and enjoying life! Cause it’s going to happen again.”

Recorded in Stuart’s living room from the depths of quarantine, the new record follows their gold-certified debut album Freshman Year, which is the most domestically streamed album by a Canadian country artist in the past decade.

RELATED: The Reklaws Debut Special Music Video Of ‘Where I’m From’ To Raise Money For Canada’s Racehorse Programs

The CCMA Award-winners explain the album’s 12-tracks “summarize the timeless shared emotions and moments that make up the college experience.”

See the full track-listing below.

1. Gramps’ Intro

2. Not Gonna Not

3. Got Me Missing

4. You Problem

5. I’m Down

6. So Crazy It Just Might Work

7. Your Side of A Broken Heart

8. Where I’m From

9. Karma

10. Beer Can

11. Godspeed

12. Where I’m From (Acoustic)

Fans watch the new music video for “Not Gonna Not” above and listen to Sophomore Slump here.