Judge Dismisses ‘Borat 2’ Lawsuit Filed By Estate Of Holocaust Survivor

While shooting “Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm”, Sacha Baron Cohen had to do the one thing he’s never done before.

According to a new report about the making of the highly anticipated sequel at Deadline, one contentious moment in the film involves a late Holocaust survivor Judith Dim Evans who appears in the film. She passed away after filming the movie.

The estate for Dim Evans has filed a lawsuit against the filmmakers, asserting that she was not aware she was participating in a satire, and that it was done to “mock the Holocaust and Jewish culture.”

But according to sources, the point of the scene in the film was to do the opposite, and that for the first time ever, Cohen had someone inform Dim Evans and another friend who participated in the scene of his real identity.

The movie is also reportedly dedicated to Dim Evans, and Cohen apparently helped other family members create a website in honour of the survivor.

Viewers on Amazon Prime Video will also be able to access bonus content, in which Dim Evans tells her Holocaust story.

Cohen has recently been an outspoken critic of Facebook and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg for allowing anti-semitism to spread on the social media platform.

On Oct. 27, reported Deadline, a Georgia judge dismissed the case, pointing out “several defects” in the plaintiff’s case.

“The lawsuit was dismissed, unconditionally. The lawsuit is over,” said attorney Russell Smith, who represented Amazon in the case.

“Sacha Baron Cohen was deeply grateful for the opportunity to work with Judith Dim Evans, whose compassion and courage as a Holocaust survivor has touched the hearts of millions of people who have seen the film,” Smith continued. “Judith’s life is a powerful rebuke to those who deny the Holocaust, and with this film and his activism, Sacha Baron Cohen will continue his advocacy to combat Holocaust denial around the world.”

“Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm” premieres Oct. 23 on Amazon Prime Video.