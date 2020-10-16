Sam Smith Got ‘Chucked Off’ Dating Apps Who Thought They Were ‘A Catfish’

Sam Smith is opening up about the struggles of dating as a celebrity.

The singer joined Andy Cohen on Thursday night’s “Watch What Happens Live” and revealed they took the host’s advice and tried using dating apps, but things didn’t go as planned.

“I’m still single. I’m on the frontline with all the single people still and it’s been difficult… I’ve gone on all the apps and stuff,” they explained.

RELATED: Sam Smith Would ‘100 Million Per Cent’ Be Up For A Duet With Blind Singer Carl Montecido After Seeing That Incredible Viral Video

“I took your advice,” they added to Cohen. “And I joined this dating site called Hinge in the U.K. and they chucked me off of it after one night cause they thought I was a catfish pretending to be me.”

Luckily, Cohen could relate.

“That same thing has happened to me on dating apps but that’s why I wanted you to join Tinder because I have someone who can get you on there and verify you,” he said.

RELATED: Sam Smith Releases New Single ‘Diamonds’ & Announces Album ‘Love Goes’

Joey King, who was also a guest on Thursday’s episode, chimed in, “By the way though, someone has used my face and photos as catfish for Tinder. A friend of mine who was on Tinder sent me a screenshot of someone who was using my pictures.”

“Well, I can get you both verified on Tinder,” Cohen reminded both Smith and King.

Smith was previously linked to “13 Reasons Why” actor Brandon Flynn and spotted François Rocci.