‘Emily In Paris’ Star Lucas Bravo On France’s Relationship With Ménage À Trois: ‘I’ve Never Experienced One’

“Emily In Paris” star Lucas Bravo spoke about France’s relationship with threesomes, toxic masculinity and more in a new interview with SiriusXM’s “The Michelle Collins Show”.

The show sees Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) leave the U.S. and move to Paris for a marketing job, where she meets Bravo’s character Gabriel and his girlfriend Camille (Camille Razat).

With the show leading viewers to think the trio may hook up, Collins asked: “Is it just threesomes left and right [in France]?”

Bravo shared, “I’ve never experienced one, but I guess it’s a reality and it’s not even in France. I think it’s everywhere.”

“It depends on connections and the situation, you know, anything can happen sometimes, you know, your life can do a 180 in just one second, one hour and anything’s possible.”

The actor went on to say of toxic masculinity, “The being a man is just so wrong that this saying, ‘be a man, be a man.’ You hear that all the time growing up and it’s wrong because you don’t even know what it means.”

“Does mean that you need to like avoid being in touch with, with your sensitive side and your emotions and stuff like that, which is really bad because you swallow all that stuff and then you try to digest it and, and you’re just miserable most of the time. And you have to be true to yourself,” he continued. “We’re all part woman and part men. And we need to embrace the two of them. It’s like, it’s like a dance.”