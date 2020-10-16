‘Ratched’ Is Netflix’s Most-Watched Series Debut Of 2020

Ryan Murphy’s latest for Netflix is a bona fide hit, with “Ratched” catapulting to the top of the streaming service’s offerings to become its most-watched series debut of 2020.

According to The Wrap, the series — about the origin story of sadistic nurse Mildred Ratched from “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” — was watched by 48 million households in its first 28 days of release, topping all other Netflix titles this year.

In its first 28 days, 48 million members have booked an appointment with Nurse Ratched, making it our biggest original Season 1 of the year. pic.twitter.com/NjCR8uPuPP — Netflix (@netflix) October 16, 2020

“Ratched” premiered on Sept. 18, and held the No. 1 spot in Nielsen’s streaming ratings for the week of Sept. 14 to 20.

However, those massive “Ratched” numbers pale in comparison to Netflix’s all-time biggest debut, “The Witcher”, with the Henry Cavill-starring fantasy series seen by 76 million households within its first month of release. “The Witcher”‘s first episode aired on Dec. 20, 2019.

“Ratched” is the third, and by far most successful, of the projects that Murphy has launched on Netflix as part of his $300-million 2018 deal, following “The Politician” and “Hollywood”.