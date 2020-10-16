Ryan Lochte On Witnessing ‘Water Baby’ Daughter’s First Steps, Facing A Teary Olympic Training Setback

Ryan Lochte is one proud girl dad. The Olympic swimmer says he is relishing extra time at home during the coronavirus pandemic and was recently thrilled to witness his 1-year-old daughter, Liv, take her first steps.

The 36-year-old athlete, his wife, Kayla, and their 3-year-old son, Caiden, welcomed little Liv to their family in June 2019.

“I wasn’t there to watch my son walk for the first time because I was at an Olympic training camp in Colorado, so I missed it and got videos, which crushed me,” Lochte tells ET Canada. “But I was able to watch my daughter walk for the first time. That made me a proud dad.”

“It’s 100 per cent [different,]” Lochte, 36, adds about being a girl dad. “My daughter can’t do anything wrong. She’ll cry and I’ll pick her up and say, ‘It’s okay, you can keep crying. Daddy’s got you.’ If it’s my son, ‘I’m like, ‘Stop crying buddy. You gotta be a big boy. I’m definitely a softie with my daughter.”

Of course, with Lochte as your father, after first steps come… first strokes. Lochte reveals his children have inherited his love for the water.

“My son can swim,” Lochte says. “He knows how to take his strokes and breathe. My daughter’s like my water baby. If the shower goes on, she’ll come over and wait until I open the door for her to get in. She loves water, but we’re still trying to get her to learn how to swim.”

With 12 Olympic medals, one might expect Lochte to be the one helping Caiden and Liv master the pool, but he admits that when it comes to his kids, he’s too much of a softie to be an effective teacher. He instead uses a professional teacher, but will happily help them masterstrokes or techniques if they ever ask when they’re older.

As for his own swimming ambitions, it’s Caiden and Liv who are Lochte’s greatest motivation, following a tumultuous few years which, at times, threatened his career. After Lochte alleged that he and three others were robbed at gunpoint during the 2016 Rio Olympics, the claim appeared to have been exaggerated. Lochte was suspended from competing for 10 months and he lost several sponsors.

In 2018, he faced a 14-month suspension after posting a photo showing him receiving an IV vitamin B12 injection. He sought treatment for alcohol addiction shortly afterwards.

Today, as he trains to qualify for the postponed Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Lochte says he’s determined to show his kids the importance of bouncing back from turmoil.

“They’re one of the reasons I got back into swimming,” he admits. “I wanted to prove everyone wrong, and show my kids that in life you’ll get knocked down, but it’s how you get back up that will define you as person. I want to show them I’ve been knocked down, but am still fighting to make my dreams come true. And, that if you work at something every day, anything can happen.”

“It is difficult to train at the highest level in my sport and still come home and be an amazing dad,” Lochte adds about juggling his Olympic dreams with parenting. “I’m still learning. I’m still new to this dad thing. I don’t have it down! But it’s so much fun. This morning as I went to practice, my son and daughter ran out saying, ‘Bye dada! Have fun at work!’ and blew me kisses. That melts my heart.”

While the pandemic hasn’t impacted his training regime, Lochte did face a recent health setback, which forced him to take a month off.

The champ was in Palm Springs, Calif., filming with bestie and former “Celebrity Big Brother” co-star, Jonathan Bennett, for the pair’s partnership with Piñata, a rent rewards app. The platform lets users earn rewards for paying rent on time, something which appealed to Lochte who has rented for years – sharing some memorable experiences, like having a college roommate who sleepwalked naked into his room one night.

The app also helps provide meals for those in need, and features games, which is how Lochte and Bennett ended up in Palm Springs.

“We were filming stuff for Piñata, for a game called Max Smash that’s coming to the app,” Lochte says. “We shot a creative called In Max We Trust where Jonathan’s the narrator and I whip the piñata. During the day, I felt like I ate something bad, then two hours after Jonathan left, I was crying and on the floor puking.”

Taken to hospital, Lochte found out his appendix was about to burst. Doctors then discovered a hernia. “They were like, ‘Do you want us to fix that, too?’ I was like, ‘Yes, fix everything! Make me better!’”

Forced out of the water for four weeks, Lochte’s now back in full training mode and feeling “great.” As he continues training, he’s also looking forward to the holidays, which are extra special now that Caiden’s old enough to understand Christmas.

“He’s like, ‘When do I get my presents?’ and he understands Santa Claus now, so that’s fun,” he says. “We’ll be going out West to my in-laws’, but I have limited time because we have a short year for training and I’ve got to do everything perfectly now, leading up to 2021.”

Reflecting on the direness of 2020, Lochte says there’s, “only one way left to go and that’s up.” Like many others, 2020 has served up mentally-challenging moments, but Lochte says playing with Caiden and Liv keeps him smiling.

“Mentally, it was a bit of a struggle knowing that the Olympics were going to be postponed,” he says. “But I looked at the brighter side and thought, ‘I have another year of training to get even better, faster. If anything, this is going to help me.’”