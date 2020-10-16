Dua Lipa Slams U.K. Tabloid, Threatens Legal Action Over Claims She Ignored COVID-19 Rules On Set Of Music Video

Dua Lipa has taken a swipe at a U.K. tabloid after they accused her of flouting coronavirus rules during her latest music video shoot.

Despite the singer not naming and shaming British newspaper the Sun in her Instagram Story post, they did publish a story this week showing photos of her in Shoreditch, London, mask-less, claiming she wasn’t social distancing and that police had been called to the shoot.

However, Lipa has since insisted she did nothing wrong and slammed the “completely untrue” story.

She shared, “A tabloid newspaper in the U.K. (who I won’t give free publicity to by naming), last night published a story about my video shoot in London and what they said was a flouting of Covid regulations.”

“This is completely untrue-absolutely all guidelines were complied with. This is one of many untrue stories published by this newspaper about me this year. My lawyers have sent a letter to the newspaper today,” Lipa wrote.

Credit: Instagram/Dua Lipa

“It’s a shame that some of the British press have more regard for selling papers than the truth or the feelings of the person they are talking about. There have been far worse examples of this in the last year involving others British entertainment figures, but I am going to take my own small stand.”

Lipa has been treating fans to numerous releases over lockdown, with her dropping another remix of her track “Levitating”, this time with DaBaby, along with an official music video earlier this month.