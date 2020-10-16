Memphis Garrett Responds After Mocking Ian Terry On ‘Big Brother: All-Stars’ Live Feeds: ‘I Meant No Harm By It’

With less than two weeks to go until the finale of “Big Brother: All-Stars”, you could say that it was about time we saw a big move made in the game.

Finally, on Thursday night, the houseguests blindsided Memphis Garrett by a vote of 2 to 0 and sent him to the jury.

However, the season 10 runner-up was convinced that his block buddy Christmas Abbott would be the one sent packing after forming the “Wise Guys” alliance with Enzo Palumbo and Cody Calafiore a few weeks prior.

Speaking with ET Canada, the 37-year-old admits that he was pretty surprised by the eviction turnout.

RELATED: Tyler Crispen Says He Was Being ‘Genuine’ When He Volunteered To Self-Evict On ‘Big Brother: All-Stars’

“They caught me off guard,” he says. “The ‘Wise Guys’, you know we had a good relationship. I thought ultimately they needed me as much as I needed them. They obviously didn’t see it the same way.”

Continues Garrett: “As far as Nicole goes, I mean look, Nicole put me on the block because she had an easy reason. She’s not the one that took me out. Enzo and Cody took me out.”

RELATED: Kevin Campbell, David Alexander, Dani Briones React To Game-Changing ‘Big Brother: All-Stars’ Triple Eviction

Throughout the season, Garrett proved that he was a force to be reckoned with. However, during each of his three times as Head of Household, he targeted David Alexander, which Garrett says was because “he was a wild card” in the game.

“I had never seen this kid play the game, I didn’t like the fact that I didn’t know his personality,” he shares. “He’s the only person in the house that I had never seen play. So, that was a concerning topic for me when it came to David.”

RELATED: Da’Vonne Rogers On Representing The Black Community On ‘Big Brother: All-Stars’: ‘I Was Fighting For All Of Us’

Season 22 of the reality show didn’t come without its controversies, and fans were outraged when the live feeds captured Dani Briones and Nicole Franzel discussing their fellow houseguest Ian Terry’s habit of rocking back and forth as a way of calming himself.

Terry had been candid with the cast about being on the autism spectrum.

However, the conversation quickly turned to mockery when Garrett and Abbott chimed in.

Garrett joked about having a nightmare in which Terry is standing above him, rocking back and forth.

“You know, Ian played an amazing game but I caught onto his game and he had this persona the first half of the game where he was nervous and timid and very uncomfortable but as soon as we headed to the second half of the game, this kid has the most confidence, he was put together,” he says.

Adds Garret: “You know, the way that he was communicating was totally different. So, I was just showing that and giving it light. At the end of the day, me and Ian have a great relationship and anything I said or did and people got offended, I meant no harm by it.”

RELATED: Ian Terry Says It Was ‘Very Frustrating’ To Be Nominated By Dani Briones On ‘Big Brother: All-Stars’

Tune in to new episodes of “Big Brother: All-Stars” Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.