Kris Jenner Says Social Media Is To Blame For ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Ending

“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” is coming to an end, and Kris Jenner is explaining why.

TV’s “momager” is featured in the new issue of WWD‘s special “Beauty Inc.” issue and opens up about the storied reality show ending.

Jenner places much of the blame on social media, explaining, “When we first started, there was no Instagram or Snapchat or other social media platforms.”

She continues, “The world has changed. Now there are so many, the viewer doesn’t have to wait three or four months to see an episode. We can give them all of the information anyone would ever want to know in real time.”

The 64-year-old doesn’t see the prevalence of social media as a bad thing, though.

“Social media is the fastest and most controlled way to get the message out. The consumer gets to see the products the girls are working on in real time, and they know we’re going to get it out the door pretty quickly,” she says.

She adds, “The girls want them to be part of the journey to keep them engaged.”

It was announced last month that “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” will end in 2021 with its upcoming 20th season.