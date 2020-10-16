Max Ehrich Debuts Single ‘Afraid’ Following Demi Lovato Split

Max Ehrich is singing about love in his brand new single, “Afraid”.

The new track from the “Young And The Restless” alum comes just weeks after Demi Lovato called off her engagement from Ehrich. The pair had a whirlwind of a romance after meeting in early 2020, getting engaged in July and ultimately splitting in September.

Ehrich announced the new tune on Friday, “From the bottom of my hopeful romantic heart. Infinitely grateful to be releasing the first song off of my music project.”

RELATED: Demi Lovato Performs Powerful Political Ballad ‘Commander In Chief’ At Billboard Music Awards, Releases Music Video

“I recorded this song as I was falling in love,” he later told Billboard, seemingly referencing Lovato. “It speaks of all the emotions that I was going through at that time.”

RELATED: Demi Lovato Says ‘Cruel Intentions’ Helped Her Realize She Was Queer

“I’m afraid to love you, love you/ Afraid to give in my all,” Ehrich sings in the chorus. “I’m afraid to love you, love you / Love you with my whole heart.”

“Afraid” is streaming now on all platforms.

Meanwhile, Lovato has released two new songs since the split, first the ballad, “Still Have Me”, and this week she dropped the politically charged anthem, “Commander in Chief”.