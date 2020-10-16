Miley Cyrus Reveals Her Dog Was Electrocuted On The Set Of ‘The Voice’

Miley Cyrus paid a virtual visit to San Diego’s “The Geena the Latina and Frankie V Morning Show” on Thursday, and was asked to reveal the most embarrassing thing she’d ever done.

“I can’t tell you the story… I just can’t. Know that it’s really good, but I can’t tell you,” Cyrus said, hinting about something involving her dog, MaryJane.

“I don’t think you can air anything that I’m about to tell you. Anything that comes out of my mouth from here on out, you will not be able to air,” she teased.

Cyrus then backed things up with a less NSFW anecdote about her other dog, a beagle named Little Dog.

“One thing my dog did that doesn’t have to do with this story, my dog’s a freak, I’ll say that. My other dog, the first day of ‘The Voice,’ I’m like so excited – this is sad, but it was handled and my dog is totally thriving and fine,” she continued.

“You know on sets there’s like wires everywhere, we got all the people singing… and my dog goes and bites on the wires of the TV everyone’s watching and all of a sudden we notice she’s convulsing and getting electrocuted,” Cyrus added.

“You can’t open her mouth, because the person who’s trying to open her mouth is also being electrocuted,” she said, insisting the dog is “totally fine, her name is Little Dog and she is thriving in Nashville, Tenn. and doing great.”

Cyrus’ revelation comes just after the 4-minute mark in the video above.