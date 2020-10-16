Kate Hudson To Join Octavia Spencer For Second Season Of Apple TV+ Series ‘Truth Be Told’

Kate Hudson is heading to the small screen, with Deadline reporting that the “Almost Famous” actress has signed on to co-star opposite Octavia Spencer in the second season of Apple TV+ drama “Truth Be Told”.

“Truth Be Told” is an anthology series that looks at America’s obsession with true crime podcasts.

In the first season, the emergence of new evidence compels podcaster Poppy Parnell (Spencer) to reopen the murder case that made her a national sensation, forcing her to confront the man she may have mistakenly helped to put behind bars.

According to Deadline, the second season will feature an entirely new storyline focusing on Hudson’s character, Micah Keith, a lifestyle guru and Poppy’s longtime friend, “as a new case that deeply involves both women unfolds and quickly puts their relationship to the ultimate test.”

The second season of “Truth Be Told” is scheduled to begin production in Los Angeles on Oct. 26.