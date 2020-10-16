Royal Family To Still Lay Wreathes For Remembrance Sunday

The annual Remembrance Sunday traditions in the United Kingdom will look different this year, but the royal family will still play a leading part.

With many parts of the U.K. going back into lockdown due to the pandemic, the traditional military March Past at Whitehall will not happen and the public will not be invited.

However, some members of the royal family and other dignitaries will still lay wreaths at the Cenotaph war memorial in London.

The Queen, who regards this as one of the most important dates in her calendar, is said to be wanting to attend as long it is safe to do so. On Wednesday, she made her first in public appearance since lockdown, so there is hope to see her again at the event.

But seeing as Queen Elizabeth II, 94, delegated the laying of the wreath duty on to Prince Charles for the past three years, she would likely just watch on.

Prince Philip, 99, hasn’t attended in the last two years, after retiring from public duties in 2017.

A list of which royals will attend has not yet been released, but a source tells ET Canada a strong presence is expected.

In 2019, the Queen was joined by Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Princess Anne’s husband Sir Timothy Laurence.

The Festival of Remembrance will also see drastic changes due to the pandemic, as no audience has been invited to the pre-recording of the BBC One concert. In the past, multiple royals have attended to show their support for the veterans.