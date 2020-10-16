Charlie Hunnam And Jack O’Connell Star As Brothers In Trailer For Emotional Boxing Drama ‘Jungleland’

Charlie Hunnam and Jack O’Connell are fighting for their futures in new bare-knuckle boxing flick, “Jungleland”.

“The Gentleman” actor Hunnam and “Unbroken” star O’Connell play brothers who are trying to make it to one final fight.

According to the official synopsis, “Lion (O’Connell) and his manager Stanley (Hunnam) must travel across the country for one last fight, but an unexpected travel companion exposes the cracks in their bond along the way.”

The film also features “The End of the F***ing World” actress Jessica Barden.

Max Winkler directed the movie, which originally debuted at TIFF back in 2019.

Winkler has said that “Jungleland” is “a movie about toxic masculinity and brotherhood.”

The film is set to hit premium VOD on Nov. 10 via Paramount Pictures.