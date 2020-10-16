Drew Barrymore Freaks Out When Psychic Contacts Her Deceased Loved Ones

On the latest edition of Global‘s “The Drew Barrymore Show”, Drew Barrymore welcomes medium Anna Raimondi.

In the segment, Raimondi performs a psychic reading on the host, who admits she’s “a little bit of a skeptic.”

The first name that Raimondi mentions is “Ruth,” which definitely rings a bell with Barrymore.

“Oh my God, yes,” she says, identifying her as the grandmother of her ex-husband, Will Kopelman. “I love her, she’s Will’s grandmother.”

RELATED: Drew Barrymore Shares How Henry Winkler Completely Changed Her Life

“Okay because you are so a part of that family, it doesn’t matter whether the two of you are not together anymore and she’s so proud of how you are raising your daughters and so proud that you are still a part of them,” says Raimondi. “Very, very, very happy. She’s also with another woman coming through. No, there is a judge. Who is the judge?”

“Oh my God, David. David is Ruth’s son who died,” Barrymore says.

“Okay, they are together but this family is completely around you. Like you are so pulled into your family, you needed this family. So are you still close to them?” Raimondi asks, with Barrymore revealing that she is.

Raimondi then identifies one of Ruth’s sisters who had passed away. “These are very pretty women, she’s going somewhere I don’t know where she’s going but she’s very happy and they are calling you their own.”

RELATED: Chloe Fineman Guests On ‘Drew Barrymore Show’ After Hilarious ‘SNL’ Parody

“This is crazy. Coco’s sister died of cancer on New Year’s Eve, oh my gosh I can’t believe you brought up!” Barrymore marvels.

Raimondi also has a revelation about Barrymore’s ex. “You had to marry him. You know that right? You had to marry him not just for him but for the family,” she explains.

“From the moment I met this family I knew that we would be together forever and we really are and I’m so glad,” Barrymore agrees. “What I realized is if you put the function in dysfunction then you are really doing a great job and if you have a sense of humour and they are warm and affectionate and worldly and we all just get to be ourselves and everyone is appreciated for who they truly are rather than who they are supposed to be.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.