Richie Sambora Defends Decision To Leave Bon Jovi In 2013: ‘Breaking Up Is Hard To Do’

Richie Sambora is looking back at his decision to leave the legendary rock band, Bon Jovi, in 2013.

The guitarist, who quit to take care of his daughter, Ava, now 23, opened up to DailyMailTV about the “tough decision”.

“Obviously it hurts and you know, breaking up is hard to do,” Sambora said from his home in Calabasas, California. “I was in a situation and it was not easy to make that decision to leave the band and the fans.”

But ultimately, Sambora is happy with his choice even if fans weren’t.

“I was in a dire situation with my family and I had to make a tough decision and I did and I’m sure people weren’t happy about it,” he said.

He later addressed Bon Jovi frontman, Jon Bon Jovi’s recent comments, “There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t wish that Richie had his life together and was still in the band.”

“When people say I don’t have my life together – are you kidding me?” Sambora said in response. “I’m the happiest dude on the block.”

Sambora shares daughter Ava with his ex-wife Heather Locklear.