Watch: Exclusive First Look At Second Season Of BBC Earth’s ‘Spy In The Wild’

BBC Earth is bringing Canadians some cool nature programming: the second season of “Spy in the Wild” and “Animal Impossible”.

In the exclusive sneak peek at the season two premiere of “Spy in the Wild” above, you’ll see an amazingly lifelike animatronic spy gorilla outfitted with a camera, placed in the wild where it mingles with actual creatures of the same species while offering viewers an unusually up-close-and-personal look.

For the second season, “Doctor Who”/”Broadchurch” star David Tennant provides narration for episodes featuring more than 50 ultra-realistic animatronic “spies,” including a spy polar bear, bat, king penguin and crocodile.

Watch the season two premiere of “Spy in the Wild” on Sunday, Oct. 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, exclusively on BBC Earth in Canada.

Meanwhile, “Animal Impossible” follows hosts Tim Wardood and Adam Gendle as they try to find the answers to such questions as whether spider silk is really stronger than steel, or whether a giant squid could actually sink a ship. In the series, the pair set out on a series of adventures to meet the animals, quiz experts and conduct audacious stunts — including taking a swim with a great white shark.

“Animal Impossible” airs Wednesdays on BBC Earth and had its Canadian broadcast premiere on Oct. 14.