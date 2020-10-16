Chrissy Metz Talks COVID-19 Protocols On ‘This Is Us’ Set: ‘We’re So Grateful That We Get To Be Back’

Chrissy Metz is “grateful” to be back on the set of “This Is Us”, even with all the COVID-19 protocols.

The actress and singer, 40, welcomed singer Matthew West on her Apple Music radio show “Country Faith Radio” where they discussed quarantine amid the pandemic and getting back to work.

On being back with her “This Is Us” castmates, Metz said, “We’ve sort of taken an oath within the cast to just be as careful as possible, even though we get tested three times a week, it’s like, we’re so grateful that we get to be back into production because so many shows aren’t, whether they can’t afford to — I mean, the testing alone is a ridiculous amount of money.”

RELATED: Chrissy Metz Says She And Hal Rosenfeld ‘Actually Broke Up Almost 2 Years Ago’

And it seems to be going well for the NBC production, “So we just are heading into episode three right now.”

2020 looked a lot different for West, as well.

RELATED: ‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz Drops ‘Actress’ Breakup Song

“One of the most fun moments this year was sitting on Zoom with Maddie & Tae,” he explained. “In the heat of summer, we were writing. They’re like, ‘Well, we’re making a Christmas record.’ And so in the heat of summer, we sat on Zoom and we’ve never met in person, but we’ve written two songs.”

He added, “We need hope and joy and peace and gratitude and family. So that was kind of an example of a fun memory in 2020. Those girls are just awesome.”

Listen to the whole episode with West here.

Maddie & Tae’s We Need Christmas featuring West, Johnny Marks and more, will be released on Oct. 23.