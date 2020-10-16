Kourtney Kardashian Slammed As ‘Irresponsible’ After Seemingly Endorsing Kanye West In U.S. Presidential Race

Kourtney Kardashian is being called out by fans after promoting merchandise for Kanye West’s presidential campaign.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star posted a selfie to her Instagram Story in which she sported a “VOTE KANYE” baseball hat.

RELATED: Kanye West Has Disclosed His Finances As Part Of His Presidential Bid

Kourtney Kardashian — Instagram Story @Kourtneykardashian

She also included a link to West’s merchandise website where people can purchase the hat, along with other items.

RELATED: LL Cool J Slams Kanye West For Urinating On Grammy, Invites Him To Do The Same ‘On A Yeezy’

Many fans took to Twitter to react to the reality TV star’s supposed endorsement of her brother-in-law for the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

kourtney kardashian posting an insta story to her 102 MILLION followers encouraging them to vote for kanye is one of the most irresponsible, egregious and reckless uses of that family’s platform that i’ve ever seen. — A.J. (@ajhisnandez) October 16, 2020

Kourtney kardashian endorsed Kanye for president. I’m done. — Nolan Andrew (@nandrews90) October 16, 2020

RELATED: Kanye West Debuts First 2020 Presidential Campaign Ad Three Weeks Before Election