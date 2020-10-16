Kourtney Kardashian Slammed As ‘Irresponsible’ After Seemingly Endorsing Kanye West In U.S. Presidential Race

By Sarah Curran.

Kourtney Kardashian. Photo: CPImages
Kourtney Kardashian is being called out by fans after promoting merchandise for Kanye West’s presidential campaign.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star posted a selfie to her Instagram Story in which she sported a “VOTE KANYE” baseball hat.

Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian — Instagram Story @Kourtneykardashian

She also included a link to West’s merchandise website where people can purchase the hat, along with other items.

Many fans took to Twitter to react to the reality TV star’s supposed endorsement of her brother-in-law for the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

 

West formally announced his intention to run for president back in July. Although he failed to make the ballot in all 50 states, the music star’s name can still be considered a write-in in many states across America.

