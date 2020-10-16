Paris Hilton And Kim Kardashian Are Bringing The 2000s Back With New SKIMS Velour Collection

Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian are giving the velour tracksuit trend of the 2000s a 2020 makeover.

The long-time friends have teamed up to reinvent the iconic look for Kardashian’s SKIMS clothing line.

The pair of mega moguls shared a preview of the new velour collection in a mini documentary on Instagram.

“A year in the making, @SKIMS Velour is my most anticipated launch yet! A reinvention of the iconic 2000s trend, this luxe collection will carry you through Fall – indoors and outside,” Kardashian wrote in the caption.

In the video, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star talks about the greatest lesson she learned from being Hilton’s assistant before she became world famous.

She said, “There’s two things I think you really taught me. When you were doing a photoshoot, you had them bring a big mirror behind the camera so that you could watch yourself and I don’t request that enough, but it is the best idea in the entire world.”

Kardashian added, “And when I have it, you can just be yourself and see what you look like in the mirror through the camera instead of pretending [to know] what you look like.”