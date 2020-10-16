New Canadian Portrait Of The Queen Released

The new official Canadian portrait of Queen Elizabeth II has been unveiled.

Commissioned by the Canadian government, royal photographer Chris Jackson was hired to take the picture back in March 2019 at Windsor Castle.

“It was an incredible honour to have the opportunity to photograph HM Queen Elizabeth II on behalf of the Canadian Government for her official Canadian Portrait that has been released today,” he tweeted.

In the image, the Queen wears the Sovereign of the Order of Canada and the Order of Military Merit.

She is also donning the Belgian Sapphire Tiara and George VI sapphire necklace which she got as a wedding gift from her father, King George VI.