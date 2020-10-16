Patty Jenkins Says She Can’t ‘Be Confident’ Of A ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Christmas Release

Patty Jenkins is shutting down DC fan’s hopes of seeing “Wonder Woman 1984” this Christmas.

The director chatted with Variety about the highly anticipated sequel to 2017’s “Wonder Woman” starring Gal Gadot and how the coronavirus pandemic will affect the premiere originally slated for this year.

Warner Bros. announced last month that “Wonder Woman 1984” would open on Dec. 25, but Jenkins isn’t so sure that will work.

“I don’t think anybody can be confident of anything right now,” Jenkins told the outlet. “We just don’t know what the course of COVID is going to be like.”

But she’s remaining “very hopeful” “Wonder Woman 1987″ will open this year, “It feels totally possible to me.”

Before the pandemic, the flick would have already finished its theatrical run. And to Jenkins, that feels “unbelievably surreal.”

“The biggest surreality about it is it’s supposed to be one adventure, right? You sign on to the movie, you write the movie, you direct the movie, you make the movie, the movie comes out, and you move on. Instead, like, I spent three years doing one thing, seven days a week, and then I just popped out of it to just nothing. No evidence of that [work].”

Despite the comments, “Wonder Woman 1987” is still scheduled for release on Dec. 25.