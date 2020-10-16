Alex Trebek Gets Hilarious ‘Savage’ Remix After Reading Out Megan Thee Stallion ‘Jeopardy!’ Clue

Alex Trebek and Megan Thee Stallion might sound like an unusual fusion of stars, but the pair have been brought together under some unlikely circumstances.

“Jeopardy!” host Trebek has gotten his own “Savage” remix after hilariously reading out the lyrics of the hit Megan Thee Stallion song during the latest episode of his show.

RELATED: Alex Trebek Surprised By Rare ‘Final Jeopardy!’ Moment

The veteran TV star put some extra pizazz into his reading of the lyrics “classy, bougie, ratchet” and “sassy, moody, nasty.” Of course, the contestant got the answer right away, responding, “What is ‘Savage’?”

One cheeky Twitter user has managed to merge the 80-year-old star’s voice with the original track to create a whole new interpretation of the song.

RELATED: Ottawa Senators Enlist Alex Trebek To Announce Draft Pick In True ‘Jeopardy!’ Style

RELATED: ‘Jeopardy!’ Is Back With A COVID-Era Update From Alex Trebek

The original track achieved viral status on TikTok, while a remix featuring Beyoncé reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100.