Cameron Diaz Shares Perfect Reaction After Fans Realize Nicole Richie Is Her Sister-In-Law

Fans have been left mind blown after discovering that actress Cameron Diaz and reality TV star Nicole Richie are actually sisters-in-law.

Twitter users began making the revelation this week after a tweet from Betches website content director, Ashley Fern, went viral.

Nicole Richie & Cameron Diaz are sister in laws and I feel like we don’t talk about that enough — Ashley Fern Rothberg (@disco_infern0) October 13, 2020

The “Charlie’s Angels” star and House of Harlow creator are actually related through being married to each of the Madden twins and have been for many years.

Diaz wed musician Benji in 2015, while Richie tied the knot to singer Joel back in 2010.

Known for her keen sense of humour, Diaz responded to the viral tweet by playing along with the public shock.

“👯‍♀️?!? 🤯!!! 😉😉 @nicolerichie” she replied in the comments.

Richie previously opened up about her relationship with her in-laws during a 2014 interview with Andy Cohen.

“I am a devoted sister-in-law,” she said at the time. “I’m happy for anyone who is happy, and I want everyone to be surrounded with love.”

When asked if she was the one who set Diaz and Benji up, Richie replied, “Yes. I’m going to take responsibility for everything!”