Sylvester Stallone Still Doing His Own Stunts For New Film ‘Samaritan’

Sylvester Stallone has long been one of Hollywood’s most iconic action stars.

And his new movie “Samaritan” will once again see the star, 74, complete his own stunts.

“I’m not really this grey, and it’s not dandruff,” Stallone said in a new Instagram Story video, taking fans behind the scenes. “We’re in this scene, I just got pretty totalled.”

Panning the camera around the set of debris, he added, “And as you can tell, you would think I would have learned by now not to do my own stunts.”

“But old habits die hard.”

Stallone has been sharing other pictures from set including what looks like a warehouse mechanic shop and a picture of the hammer that did all the damage in his video.

“Samaritan” is currently scheduled to be released on June 4, 2021.