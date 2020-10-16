Diddy Warns Of A ‘Race War’ If Donald Trump Gets Reelected As He Starts His Own Political Party

Diddy has launched his own political party with the intention of empowering Black Americans.

The music mogul spoke about Our Black Party during an interview with Revolt TV.

Discussing current racial tensions in America, Diddy warned, “If Trump gets elected, I really do believe in my heart there will be a race war.”

In conversation with Charlamagne tha God, he continued, “We’re in a war. We’re in a war of love versus hate. The number one priority is to get Trump out of office. … If people in America want a race war, they’ll not vote.”

Diddy also addressed his remarks earlier this year, when he said Black people should “hold the vote hostage”.

He went on, “It would be irresponsible of me to have us hold our vote hostage, but it would also be irresponsible of me to just let this moment go by — the world is watching — and not do everything I can to make sure that, going forth, we are part of the narrative, that we own our politics.”

Although Diddy has endorsed Joe Biden in the upcoming U.S. presidential election, the rapper created Our Black Party with a goal of unifying African-Americans behind a single agenda.