Bob Saget Text Lori Loughlin Before Her Prison Sentence

Bob Saget has revealed that he has been in contact with his “Full House” co-star Lori Loughlin.

Saget has sent Loughlin a supportive message while she awaits her prison sentence.

In an interview with Page Six, Saget said he text Loughlin “a couple of weeks ago” where he said, “I love you and thinking of you — that’s all.”

Saget added that despite her involvement in the college bribery scandal, he cares for her.

“And you know when it gets down to it, there’s so much going on and so many people have gone through so much and you know … if you love somebody then you have to make that decision and [ask yourself], ‘Is this something that causes me not to love a person?’ And I love her,” he said. “She’s a sweetheart.”

Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilt to bribing officials to get their daughters Bella, 22 and Olivia Jade, 21 into the University of Southern California.

The actress has been sentenced to two months in jail, two years of supervised release, 100 hours of community service, along with a $150,000 fine.

The fashion designer will have the same amount of time under supervised release after five months in prison. He will also pay $250,000 and 250 hours of community service.

Loughlin must report to prison no later than Nov. 19.